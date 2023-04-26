Viewing, funeral service announced for Dr. Gwendoline Amsrala

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Through a verified GoFundMe page for 28-year-old Gwendoline Amsrala, a viewing and funeral service has been announced for this week.

A viewing is open to the public on April 26 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Davis Funeral Home. An organizer with the GoFundMe says that there will be an open mic for anyone to share their memories of Gwen.

"The outpouring of support is astonishing and beyond wildest expectations," organizers said. "Thank you to all who were touched by Gwen and contributed with providing for her family. Her family also appreciates the continued respect for their privacy while working through their grieving process."

Organizers continue saying that the funeral serve will happen on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the St. Joseph Husband of Mary Catholic Church.

"We thank you all for allowing the Amsrala family to have financial freedom to plan these events," the update ended.

Dr. Amsrala died one Saturday morning after she was allegedly stabbed by her husband in their west valley home, according to police.

The suspect has been identified as 33-year-old Shiva Gummi.

"Gwen deserved better than this," said Dr. Tammy Flores, a fellow medical resident.

Dr. Amsrala was attending UNLV, about to complete her first year of graduate medical education according to the university. She also graduated from the Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV in 2022. She received her MD degree.