VIDEO: Local students' artwork displayed on Sphere

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Winners of the inaugural Sphere XO Student Design Challenge had their artwork was displayed on Sphere's Exosphere on the Fourth of July.

Check out student artwork showcased at Sphere in Las Vegas

The patriotic-themed artwork was from students ranging from elementary school to graduate school. Their artwork is the first time members of the public had their creations displayed on the world's largest LED screen.

“The Exosphere has received global recognition not only for its captivating visuals, but also as a next-generation platform for public art,” Jim Dolan, executive chairman and CEO of Sphere Entertainment said. “We are proud that through the XO Student Design Challenge we were able to leverage Sphere’s technology and use this digital canvas to further artistic expression from Las Vegas’ student artists. Congratulations to all the winners, and we hope audiences around the world are inspired by their creativity.”

The winners are:



Elementary School:

Rafael Ayala Toledo – Grade 5, Mackey Elementary School Simone Enriquez – Grade 5, McCaw Elementary School

Middle School:

Kathryn Honeycutt – Grade 8, Anthony Saville Middle School Robyn Alejandro – Grade 8, Kathleen and Tim Harney Middle School

High School:

Alexandra Ashdown – Senior, Liberty High School Alicia Valle – Junior, Legacy High School

College:

Linjie Ying – Graduate Student, University of Nevada, Las Vegas Raul Montez – Senior, University of Nevada, Las Vegas



The challenge was open to more than 100,000 Clark County students in grades 4-12 and selected students from UNLV. The eight winners were chosen from more than 100 finalists.