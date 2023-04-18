Victim families to get payouts from 1 October shooter's $1.2 million estate

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Families of the deceased victims of the 1 October shooting will get payouts from shooter Stephen Paddock's estate, which is valued at about $1.2 million, according to court records.

Probate attorney Alice Denton — who worked on the case pro bono — said each family will receive just under $20,000.

Pending final approval from a judge, those checks could be mailed out in the coming weeks.

Paddock's mother had previously agreed to waive her right to his estate.

"We are distributing a pretty good sum of money to these people," Denton said. "This will be closer to a six-year endeavor for them."

One of the sticking points about Paddock's estate following the shooting surrounded the fact that Paddock owned dozens of guns, which would have been auctioned off.

Instead, an anonymous donor from California gave about $62,000 to the estate, which was the approximate value of Paddock's guns. The donor had read a report years ago in the New York Times and later got in touch with an officer of the court.

Denton said the donation was important so that the guns wouldn't end up back on the street.

Because of the donation, 36 of Paddock's guns were destroyed. Another 13 were taken by the FBI.

Paddock opened fire on concertgoers from a Mandalay Bay suite on Oct. 1, 2017. He later took his own life. Sixty-one people died as a result of the mass shooting. The crime remains the largest mass shooting in modern American history.

Most of the value of Paddock's estate came from the sale of two homes that he owned, one in Reno and one in Mesquite.