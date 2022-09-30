Nearly all of 1 October shooter's weapons to be destroyed after judge's ruling in estate court case

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In a major victory for families impacted by the 1 October mass shooting, a judge ordered the shooter's guns be sent for destruction.

"We are very pleased today that the court approved the forfeiture of the guns and that the FBI will proceed to destroy all of the guns that were owned by the decedent and the decedent's estate," said Alice Denton, the attorney for the special administrator of the gunman's estate.

In an effort to be sensitive to viewers, KTNV is using the shooter's name only in reference to his estate. KTNV was in court Thursday morning for the probate hearing where District Court Judge Gloria Sturman ordered the guns of Stephen Paddock forfeited.

The court's decision removes a long-standing roadblock for the families of the 60 people killed at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on Oct. 1, 2017. It paves the way for distribution of funds from the shooter's estate.

An anonymous donor had offered to contribute the cash value of the weapons — about $62,000 — but there was a stipulation: the donor wanted the guns destroyed. Other parties wanted them kept as evidence for separate litigation.

For years, the guns and the property distribution to the victims' families were in limbo.

"We've had a long, horrendous road to today," Denton said.

Now, days away from the five-year remembrance of 1 October and with all claims cleared, the guns will be destroyed — though an undisclosed number of the weapons will be preserved for law enforcement purposes only.

"It is our understanding that the purpose of retaining these guns might be to use for ballistic purposes or training or to have it as models for use in other investigations," Denton explains. But the few weapons preserved will never be sold or transferred.

Denton tells us it's critical these weapons are destroyed so that they will never cause any harm again whether that be in a violent crime or displayed in some insensitive manner.

"We have been informed by the FBI that, as far as the guns that are at the crime scene at Mandalay Bay, those that will be destroyed will be destroyed very quickly," Denton said. "As to the other locations, we are expecting destruction within two to four weeks, hopefully sooner."

In total, the gunman's estate has an estimated value of roughly $1.2 million. This money will be divided between the families of the 60 victims who lost their lives.

"When this case started five years ago, we were able to obtain an assignment of inheritance from the mother of Mr. Paddock, in which she assigned the proceeds to the victims who died as a result of the shooting," Denton said.