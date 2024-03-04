Vice President Kamala Harris is headed back to Las Vegas as Biden campaigns for re-election

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vice President Kamala Harris will once again visit Las Vegas on Saturday, March 9.

The vice president's three-day southwest tour will include additional stops in Los Angeles and Phoenix.

In a calendar announcement, White House officials didn't specify the purpose of Harris' Southern Nevada visit, nor reveal whether she will speak publicly during the trip.

Members of the Biden-Harris administration have made frequent campaign stops in Nevada in recent months as President Joe Biden seeks re-election in 2024, targeting union members, women and people of color.

First Lady Jill Biden was in Las Vegas just this Saturday to address women voters ahead of the November General Election.

The president visited in early February to address voters in the Historic Westside.

Harris last visited Las Vegas in late January, when she and former President Donald Trump delivered campaign speeches during early voting in the 2024 Presidential Preference Primary.