VGK Kingdom expands to Henderson with Silver Knights, Knight Hawks

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The "VGK Kingdom" here in southern Nevada isn't just the Golden Knights in Las Vegas anymore. Owner Bill Foley has been making moves in Henderson, too.

Following the success of the Golden Knights as an expansion team in the National Hockey League (NHL), Foley decided to bring a minor league hockey team to the city of Henderson.

The Henderson Silver Knights made the move from San Antonio to southern Nevada in 2020.

"You are treated first class. They give you great opportunities to grow and to expand," says Henderson Silver Knights General Manager Tim Speltz. "From the players perspective, the resources are world-class. They have everything they need."

The team played their inaugural season in the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas before the new Dollar Loan Center Arena opened its doors in 2021.

In the first two seasons in Henderson, the Silver Knights finished with the best record in the Pacific Division in the American Hockey League (AHL) in 2020 and clinched a playoff spot in the Calder Cup playoffs last season.

General Manager Tim Speltz says it means a lot to be a part of the VGK family, but also to have the major league team just minutes away.

"For player movement, it just makes it easier for the players to move up, and obviously, everybody who is playing in the American League and with the Silver Knights, they want to be with the Vegas Golden Knights. I mean that's their goal. That's what they are hoping for."

The Kingdom's expansion doesn't stop with the Silver Knights or the sport of hockey.

Foley also brought back an indoor football league team to Las Vegas.

The Knight Hawks had their inaugural season in 2021 and played their home games inside the Dollar Loan Center Arena in Henderson.

"It's been great. A lot of people say, 'oh, do they treat you like the step-child?' And that's not it. I've been welcomed with open arms and have resources and can pick the brain of guys and other coaches and things like that if I need anything. Again, they have let me join the family and it has been fantastic," the Knight Hawks Head Coach and General Manager, Mike Davis, tells us.

Just like the Golden knights and the Silver Knights, the Knight Hawks are making sure they are embedded with the community.

"This is a community-owned team for the city of Henderson, Clark County and Las Vegas," Davis says.