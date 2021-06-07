Vegas Golden Knights fans thrilled with dominant Game 4 victory

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vegas Golden Knights fans got what they wanted in Game 4 Sunday - getting a dominant win over the Colorado Avalanche. As the series heads back to Denver, it was all about protecting home ice.

The horns were blaring after a VGK victory at Toshiba Plaza. Fans were pumped up as the Knights tied up the series at two.

“It feels amazing. I never doubted our Knights,” Victoria Allen, a VGK fan said.

After a shaky beginning, fans breathed a sigh of relief in the 5-1 win.

“I see those four goals going in. I was so excited man,” said VGK fan Montele Allen.

The excitement that was felt with a full capacity crowd on hand, something that everyone fed off of.

“There’s so much energy in the crowd. It totally amps everybody up. It’s so fun,” said fan Lauren Grado.

Knights fans weren’t the only ones in the Fortress. Some Avalanche fans were willing to enter hostile territory to support their team flying all the way from Denver.

“Excited that we’re all here. Got to root for our team,” Sheri Tavernie said.

But Vegas is rooting for their Knights, and the team didn’t disappoint Sunday.

Game 5 will be back in Denver on Tuesday where the Golden Knights will try to get a 3-2 series lead. Game 6 will be Thursday at T-Mobile Arena.