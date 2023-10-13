VGK alum 'Poker Knight' at Palms Friday to raise money for charities

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Friday night at the Palms will look a little different on October 13 as the Vegas Golden Knights alumni association plans a charity poker night.

The "Poker Knight" at View Nightclub will cost you a $400 buy-in (with $100 rebuys) and start at 6 p.m. with the race for a $10,000 grand prize Turbo Texas Hold'Em tournament.

The evening kicks off at 4:30 p.m. with a silent auction, cocktail hour with hors d’oeuvres (along with a 50/50 cash raffle). You do not have to play poker to attend either, there is an option to attend with a $100 donation.

All net proceeds go to the Vegas Golden Knights Alumni Associate, which works to improve conditions for first responders, under-served youth, and assistance for the undernourished community.

Players Attending

VGK/NHL Alumni Deryk Engelland, Shane Hnidy, Paul Stastny, Darren Banks are expected to attend in addition to the broadcast team of Darren Mallard, Darren Eliot, Gary Lawless, JF Jomphe, Randy Burridge, Rod Buskas, and Dave Goucher.

Raider Alum Lincoln Kennedy is also expected to attend along with a slew of poker pros and other celebrities.

Bounties: Paul Stastny, Gary J. Lawless, Daren Millard, Randy Burridge, and Lincoln Kennedy.

More information for players, how to donate, and silent auction items here.