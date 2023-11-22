Veterinarians warn Las Vegas pet owners following national spread of 'mysterious disease'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Veterinarians are issuing a warning to Las Vegas pet owners after a "mysterious" and potentially deadly disease makes its way across the country.

Cases of the strange respiratory illness have popped up in Colorado, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island.

"It's a whole new infectious agent that we don't have identified," said Dr. Scott Bradley, a vet at the Ark Animal Clinic in the northern Las Vegas valley. Dr. Bradley says dogs kept in close quarters with other dogs can easily transfer the illness.

Symptoms of the disease in dogs can manifest as coughing, fever, sneezing, nose and eye discharge, and in some cases, pneumonia, which can be deadly.

"It doesn't respond like a typical respiratory bacterial infection where an antibiotic will help," said Dr. Bradley. "The scary thing is that it could progress to pneumonia, and that could be fatal."

While Dr. Bradley said there are currently no cases in the valley, there are still things pet owners can do to reduce the risk to their furry companions.

"Keep separated from other dogs. Try to avoid contact with animals that they are not familiar with. Avoid dog parks and boarding kennels."

He added, "If they are current on their quarter vaccines, they're probably at minimal risk, but there's no guarantee."

If your dog is showing any symptoms, take your pet to the vet as soon as possible, Dr. Bradley says.

"Get them to your veterinarian, get them examined, and see if they are running a fever or if they are showing any signs of illness," Dr. Bradley said.

After hearing that advice for the first time, one pet owner, Damon Younger, told Channel 13, "That freaks me out."

Younger is the dad to a small Chihuahua and says he was not previously aware of the mysterious illness.

"I'm very overprotective. I'm really aware of my dog — her diet is perfect — and I watch out for other animals. I don't want her to be in a proximity where she could catch something from them too," said Younger.

Per Dr. Bradley's advice, Younger says he'll continue keeping his distance from other dogs during this time.

"It's better for us to do our own thing," said Younger.