Veterans, leaders remember mark Memorial Day remembrance in Boulder City

BOULDER CITY (KTNV) — Honoring those who fell in battle, a beautiful ceremony at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City Monday afternoon that paid tribute to those who died defending our country.

A solemn playing of Taps breaks through the silence at the cemetery in Boulder City. People honoring those who fought and died for our country.

“Memorial Day is really exclusively for those who gave it their all and sacrificed their lives in defense of our country.”

Bill Perlmutter served in the Navy for 30 years and laid a wreath as part of the ceremony. He was heartened to see more visitors coming in person as last year’s remembrance was muted during the early days of the pandemic.

“Last year. We didn’t have that. So, it’s starting to feel like Nevada is opening up again,” he said.

Local and state leaders also paid their respects including Senator Jacky Rosen who says this is a time for people to put aside their differences.

“We can agree. We can disagree. We can be out here together and that’s worth fighting for. Our freedom is always worth fighting for,” she said.

Perlmutter says it was good to see more than 31,000 flags placed on the graves of veterans at the cemetery. This was all done by the “Devil Pups” who instill leadership skills in kids. Perlmutter understands people may treat the holiday as a fun weekend but asks them to also have moments of somber remembrance.

“Most people want to barbeque and go out to the lake in Boulder City, and it should be a fun time. But we should remember those veterans and the people that passed who gave it their all,” he said.