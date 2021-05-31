Vegas golf tournament to raise money for families of service members who died or were disabled in service

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Angel Park Golf Club is teaming up with Folds of Honor, a national group helping families of fallen or disabled soldiers, further their education and raise money on Memorial Day in honor of the men and women who sacrificed everything to keep the U.S. safe.

Lt. Col. Kyle Wallace called Monday morning's tournament the most heroic round of golf people could play.

The local Folds of Honor group is made up mostly of Airmen from Nellis Air Force Base.

Wallace said Patriot Golf Day, happening across the country, would help families further their lives.

"This event is important," Wallace said. "Especially on Memorial Day, as it's a chance to recognize the people who paid the ultimate sacrifice for the country. It also helps benefit their families in a time of need by giving those educational scholarships to college or any kind of educational opportunity they want to use it for."

Wallace said all of the group's golfing spots have been filled for the day, and, while this is the first Patriot Golf Day in Las Vegas, the high interest in the tournament gave him hope the event would become an annual tradition.

Anyone who can't attend can still help Folds of Honor with their mission by visiting foldsofhonor.org or lvpatriotgolf.com.