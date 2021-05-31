Nevada governor honors fallen soldiers on Memorial Day

CARSON CITY (KTNV) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak honored fallen soldiers on Memorial Day by providing remarks at the Battle Born Memorial in Carson City.

He was joined by the director from the Nevada Department of Veteran Services, Nevada Sen. Pat Spearman, Maj. Gen. Ondra L. Berry of the Nevada National Guard, and Bill Baumann, chairman of the Nevada Veteran Service Commission. The event included a presentation of colors by the Nevada National Guard Color Guard.

During the event, the governor read from the poem “For the Fallen” by Laurence Binyon. The poem is inscribed on the memorial and the governor quoted lines that read:

"They shall grow not old as we that are left to grow old:

Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn.

At the going down of the sun and in the morning we will remember them."

“I will remember them. I will remember the far too many names of the far too many young people that are eternalized within this sanctuary. I will think of the Gold Star parents whose hallways are adorned with the smiling pictures of their departed child. I will think of the empty seats at family celebrations, and the longing for the loved ones passed that cannot attend birthdays, graduations, or weddings. I will remember them,” Sisolak said. “I ask that all Nevadans join me in remembering them too.”

Battle Born Memorial in Carson City, Nev., was erected on November 2018 to pay tribute and honor to Nevadans killed in action.

