Venetian to host official watch parties, award VIP Dream Seats with new Vegas Golden Knights partnership

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights announced a new multi-year partnership with the Venetian Resort Las Vegas on Monday.

According to a news release, the partnership will further solidify the Venetian's "collective commitment to one of the city’s crown jewels and reigning Stanley Cup champions, the Vegas Golden Knights."

“The Golden Knights are excited and pleased to partner with The Venetian Resort Las Vegas,” said Kerry Bubolz, President and CEO of the Golden Knights. “We pride ourselves on providing exciting and upscale experiences to our fans, and The Venetian has a proven track record in doing the exact same.”

The Venetian will be recognized as an official partner of the Vegas Golden Knights with this new partnership, with in-arena branding, and named as the presenting sponsor of the VIP Dream Seats at T-Mobile Arena. Additionally, official VGK watch parties will also be held at various locations at the resort, allowing "locals and visitors alike to experience the array of world-class food and beverage options while cheering on their favorite hockey team," officials said.

“This partnership is more than a union of brands; it’s a celebration of passion, performance, and the pursuit of unforgettable moments both on and off the ice,” said Marcy Miles, chief marketing officer of The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. “We’re honored to be part of the team’s continued success and create extraordinary moments for fans and guests alike.”

This is the latest development in the Venetian's $1 billion redevelopment investment to elevate guest experiences.

