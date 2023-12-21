Venetian Resort unveils 'transformed' lobby bar and lounge

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Crews at The Venetian Resort continue to unveil new projects and enhancements as they continue working on a "billion-dollar reinvestment strategy".

On Wednesday, resort officials released photos of Sala 118, a bar and lounge, a Starbucks, adn expanded concierge and luggage desk.

"Entering The Venetian Resort - whether for the first time or the tenth - sets the stage for the extraordinary," said Patrick Nichols, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Venetian Resort. "These additions alongside the Grand Colonnade make The Venetian lobby more than an iconic photo spot, but a destination to be experienced through our guests' stay."

According to resort officials, Sala 118 "evokes the romance of the 118 islands of Venice in an enchanting space with arches and vaulted ceilings reminiscent of historic cathedrals."

Another project the resort is working on is a $188 million renovation at its convention center. Venetian officials added the remodel will be completed in stages between 2024 and 2026.