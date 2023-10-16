Venetian Resort preparing for $188 million convention center renovation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Venetian Resort is getting new upgrades.

On Monday, casino officials announced a $188 million renovation for its convention center, which is part of the resorts $1 billion capital investment project.

"Embarking on a refresh of a convention center that hosts back-to-back events year-in and year-out is no easy task but our promise is to provide our guests a best-in-class experience," said Patrick Nichols, president and chief executive officer of The Venetian Resort. "The finished and amenities planned were thoughtfully curated based on feedback from our customers and will usher in a new era of Venetian Meetings and maintain our position at the forefront of the industry."

According to Venetian officials, the interior will be decorated with a color palette of cream, white and platinum with caramel upholstery and blue demark carpeting. Plans also include silhouetted Murano glass chandeliers and brass sconces as well as a fine art program with improved lighting, audio visual updates, digital screens, and additional technology.

The resort states additional offerings will include lounge-style spaces for executives. For example, a new speakeasy-style lounge that is about 10,000 square feet will be designed with woods, marble, velvet, and mirrors symbolizing "a romantic, layered, and modern take on the Venetian design of the 1930s."

Venetian officials state the remodel will be completed in stages between 2024 and 2026.