Vehicle theft is dropping across the Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vehicle thefts are dropping across our valley according to Metro Police. Fewer cars have been stolen this year than last year.

Metro says vehicle theft is down by 18% this year compared to the same time last year.

There are 3,242 vehicle thefts this yea and 3,972 last year.

Karma Ward tells Channel 13, her car was stolen and another broken into within the past few years.

She says no one should go through what she did.

"I need my car, I have kids, I need to drive around and I have to go to work, so when there's people just taking advantage of what we work hard for it's, you know very selfish," said Ward.

Metro Sheriff Kevin McMahill said in his State of the Department Address in February that vehicle thefts were up 40% across the valley from 2022-2023. He said the rise was due to a social media challenge where people stole Hyundais and Kias.

Now, we are seeing a drop in vehicle theft which began earlier this year.

Metro sent Channel 13 this statement:

"The beginning of 2023 saw the start of a social media challenge highlighting how to steal certain brands of vehicles. This caused a spike in our vehicle thefts across the valley. Over the course of 2023 and beginning of 2024, these auto makers have provided software updates and other anti-theft devices to our community. These efforts have helped reduce vehicle thefts across the valley."

Metro Police recently hosted an event servicing more than 1,000 Hyundais with anti-theft software.

The Marketing and Business Development Manager at Findlay Honda Centennial Hills, Travis Painter tells Channel 13, new technology is making a difference in many cars.

"One of the big things that Honda actually did is the smart chips that are programmed, and I have an example right here, into our smart keys as a matter of fact. They have an encrypted signal that goes from the key to the car and bounces back again to verify that it is in fact the correct key that is entering the vehicle. That's tied directly to an engine immobilizer device that's in the motor itself," said Painter.

For Ward, she's not taking any chances.

"I'm making sure I have alarms on it, I will put the steering wheel lock on it and stuff so they just don't take that," said Ward.

Many drivers tell Channel 13 they're also paying more attention to where they park, double-checking they locked their doors and are removing all valuable items from their cars to help reduce their chances of vehicle theft.