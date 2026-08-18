Vehicle leaves scene after collision with school bus in southeast valley; no injuries reported

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — No one was injured after a collision between a Clark County School District bus and another vehicle Tuesday afternoon in the southeast valley, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The incident happened just after 3 p.m. near the intersection of Sunset and Pecos roads.

Police say the other vehicle involved in the crash left the scene, while the bus remained at the scene.

The bus driver and juveniles on the bus did not report any injuries, according to LVMPD.

The crash remains under investigation. LVMPD says CCSD police have been advised of the incident.