Vegas wedding industry 'excited' over COVID restrictions lifting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The wedding industry is excited some COVID restrictions are lifting.

The Clark County Clerk says the industry didn't die during the pandemic but weddings got a lot smaller.

"Even during COVID we still had a lot of weddings but they were smaller and more intimate. Which is something Las Vegas could excel in because we were already setup. But the ability to have a big wedding where we can dance again will make everybody heart go pitter patter," said Lynn Marie Goya, Clark County clerk.

The clerk says there was a 23% drop in weddings during the pandemic which was largely from international couples.

Industry experts say they're still working to get some of those international customers back.

But travel restrictions are their biggest challenge.