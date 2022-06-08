Vegas wedding companies in negotiations over cease-and-desist from Elvis Presley brand owner

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The company that controls the name and image of rock and roll icon Elvis Presley has apologized after sending cease-and-desist letters to multiple Las Vegas chapels that offer Elvis-themed weddings.

That's according to an update from Vegas Weddings and Viva Las Vegas Weddings on Wednesday, which declared that "Elvis has not left the building!"

The companies are in the midst of negotiations with Authentic Brands Group in an effort to strike a deal that "will keep the King a legendary fixture for all Las Vegas wedding chapels," representatives of Vegas Weddings said.

Reports that chapels offering Elvis weddings had been ordered to cease and desist last month sparked outrage among the Las Vegas community. Local leaders and industry professionals expressed concerns that putting a stop to Elvis weddings would devastate the county's marriage tourism industry.

In response, Vegas Weddings states they were contacted by ABG's legal team to discuss amending the cease-and-desist letters.

"It was always our hope that with proper attention and finesse, the Las Vegas wedding chapels affected by the May 20th, 2022, ABG Cease and Desist could negotiate an agreement favorable to all parties involved," Vegas Weddings stated.