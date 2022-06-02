Las Vegas chapels ordered to stop holding Elvis weddings

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The king of rock and roll on the Las Vegas strip could be in jeopardy.

Authentic Brands Group, the guardians of the Elvis Presley Estate are demanding all Las Vegas chapels stop using the Elvis' name, image or likeness for profit in business and wedding ceremonies.

In a statement to 13 Action News, Authentic Brands Group said,

"As the guardians of the Elvis Presley estate, it is our responsibility to safeguard his legacy. This includes ensuring that all products, services and advertisements utilizing Elvis’ name, image or likeness are officially licensed by Elvis Presley Enterprises.

The estate has strong relationships with official Elvis tribute artists, fan clubs and festivals, as well as a robust global network of licensed merchandise partners. There is no intention to shut down chapels that offer Elvis packages in Las Vegas. We are seeking to partner with each of these small businesses to ensure that their use of Elvis’ name, image and likeness are officially licensed and authorized by the estate, so they can continue their operations.

Elvis is embedded into the fabric of Las Vegas history, and we are committed to protecting and expanding his legacy for generations to come."