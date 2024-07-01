Vegas Stronger Champions: Ava and Andy Wright support families dealing with medical issues

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In 2013 four-year-old Ava Wright had brain surgery to alleviate symptoms for a condition with no cure. Her charity, Ava's Avengers, was born from that experience, and 11 years later they're still going strong. Meet this month's Vegas Stronger Champion.

Ava's dad, Andy Wright, explained why their mission is so important to the community.

"We want to inspire people to be there for others. Our big thing, if you look at our mission, is helping families so they don't feel alone. We want to give people hope, we want to give people comfort. But at the same time we want to inspire, so more and more people step up and make an impact and are there for others."

After her surgery, four-year-old Ava couldn't wait to visit other sick children in the hospital and cheer them up. More than a decade later, her dad says they're still following Ava's lead.

"So from the time she was four until now, she's fifteen, she does lead. She runs our programs, she makes the shirts that we have for people. When we do Ronald McDonald House she sets the menu," Wright said.

Monday, June 24, was proclaimed "Ava's Avengers Day" by the city of Las Vegas, and part of that day was spent baking cookies at the Ronald McDonald House.

"My signature cookie is a s'mores cookie with chocolate chips and marshmallows and graham crackers," Ava said.

Ava's Avengers also hosted a fundraiser at local CrossFit gym Camp Rhino.

"We raise money, and instead of giving it to the family personally, we help pay their medical bills, so they're not in debt, and we try to help with lodging and their bills when they're flying out, so they don't have to worry about the money as they're helping their family," the now 15-year-old explained.

The superhero theme to Ava's Avengers was very much by design.

"You find strength and hope in yourself when you relate to that," said her dad, "But also, at your lowest, when you see these symbols, you have hope. That one, for the families who need it, that they're not alone, but for others, that yes I can, I can get back up, I can keep going, and I can help those other people."

Carnell "Golden Pipes" Johnson, well known to Vegas Golden Knights fans since the team's inception in 2017 as the national anthem singer, has supported Ava's Avengers as a family friend since back in 2011.

"A lot of our friends were wonderfully supportive, but they're nurturing. 'Are you sure you should be doing this? Is this okay for Ava?' We never had that, it was just like 'Let's go,' so it's been great having him as like that rock to be like 'Is this a good idea?' and he's like 'Maybe not, but let's do it!'" Andy explained.

One of those ideas was participating in Spartan races to highlight the importance of facing obstacles head-on, which Ava started after her surgery.

"There can be monkey bars, walls you go over, there's mud, all these sorts of things that you do, and it helps bring people together because they have to help people over walls, and help people through the different obstacles," Ava said.

For their dedication to helping others, Findlay Automotive Group recognizes Ava Wright and her dad, Andy Wright, as this month's Vegas Strong Champions.

"We've heard about what you're doing and we want to honor you as our Vegas Stronger Champions for the great things you're doing in the community, and lifting spirits, and what's more of a champion than someone who's overcome so many obstacles, and accomplished so much," commented Findlay Automotive Group's Jeff Giles. "And now you're helping other people do the same, so we just want to honor you guys and we have this check as a token of our appreciation for you guys and what you're doing."

Ava's Avengers is always looking for more people to join the fight, and has grown from three people to more than 200 people. There are three superhero-inspired ways to get involved, including one geared for kids!