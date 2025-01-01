Vegas Stronger Champion: Volunteer Clara Blackwell helps Las Vegas seniors

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This month's Vegas Stronger Champion has called Las Vegas home since 1965. Clara Blackwell makes giving back to other seniors a priority, and she's an example for the rest of us.

On a weekday morning in North Las Vegas, seniors line up outside Helping Hands of Vegas Valley. They're here to pick up groceries. Volunteers like "Miss Clara," as she's affectionately known, are here to help.

Helping Hands serves more than 4,000 seniors a month in the Las Vegas valley. The one-on-one attention from volunteers is key to their mission, which focuses on helping seniors with food, transportation, minor home repairs, and respite care.

"One of the biggest things that we've found is giving the time to them, listening to their stories," explained Helping Hands director Nina Gallagher.

"It's that quality time, and engaging with them, and hearing where they've been and where they've come from, and us just being a sympathetic ear, to say 'we care, we're here to support you,' and whatever we can't do directly, we have amazing community partners, that pick up the slack, if you will."

"The first time I met Miss Clara," Gallagher recalled, "she's kind, she's open-hearted, and she greets everyone with this amazing smile. And no matter what's going on in the background, in her own personal space, you would never know it, because she never brings that to the table. It's always 'how can I help you, how can I serve you, and to what extent, right.' So someone like Miss Clara is a great example of how you really give back to the community. So we love her, and we love everything that she represents."

Miss Clara was recently honored by Jeff Giles of Findlay Automotive Group.

"We just want to express to you that we appreciate what you're doing. Fifteen years volunteering here at Helping Hands, just the impact that you'd had, everyone tells us what a wonderful person you are, and what great things you've done," Giles said as he presented Miss Clara with a check for $599. "We have a small token of our appreciation that we wanted to give to you. And this is for you, personally."

And even when we're thanking Miss Clara, she's busy thanking us.

"Thank you, thank you, thank you so much," Miss Clara said as a crowd gathered to watch her accept her award. "My Christmas is made!"

Helping Hands of Vegas Valley tells KTNV that, of course, monetary donations are always helpful, but volunteering your time — like Miss Clara has for 15 years — can make a world of difference.