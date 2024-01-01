Vegas Stronger Champion: Sue Grundfest of Pet Partners of Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KNTV) — During the December 6, 2023 shooting at UNLV, a local pet therapy group found themselves in the middle of tragedy, but still managed to be of service to students and staff while on lockdown in a library room with about 200 students.

Jim Stratton and his three-year-old yellow lab Dude are the newest members of Pet Partners of Las Vegas.

"UNLV was our fourth visit," Stratton told Channel 13. "It was supposed to be a two-hour visit, and it ended up being a five-and-a-half-hour visit."

Stratton said that students "were getting a lot of bad rumors, and a lot of bad things were being posted."

He added, "They were very nervous. Some of the students wanted to make a run for it. But we sat, and we just talked and explained why that wasn't a good idea."

Pet Partners of Las Vegas founder Sue Grundfest and her rescue dog Charlie were also at Lied Library that day; the visit was routine for the animal therapy volunteers. The group regularly visits college campuses to help students relax while studying. Therapy dogs are also known to help younger school-age students build self-esteem. Additionally, frequent visits to Las Vegas valley hospitals are a welcome distraction for patients and staff.

But on that fateful December day, the visit quickly turned stressful when word of a campus-wide lockdown arrived.

"We had no idea what was happening, we were trying to get on our phones, and it was very sketchy," Grundfest told Channel 13.

The volunteers and their dogs helped students remain calm while they sheltered in place.

Even after police eventually cleared the room, the dogs were still helping.

"We had to walk to Thomas & Mack from Lied Library, and some students were picking a dog to walk with," Grundfest said. "One kid just held onto Charlie's paws and was kind of holding his paws as we walked, and it was beautiful."

Recently at Southern Hills Hospital, where Pet Partners of Las Vegas frequently volunteers, Findlay Automotive Group's Jeff Giles met with Sue Grundfest and her fellow volunteers to honor their hard work in the community, particularly for what they did at UNLV on December 6. Grundfest tells Channel 13 that the Vegas Stronger Champion donation check is greatly appreciated and will go directly toward their pet therapy work here in the Las Vegas valley.

