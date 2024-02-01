Vegas Stronger Champion: Leah of Trauma Intervention Program

LAS VEGAS (KNTV) — For 30 years the Trauma Intervention Program has supported various Clark County fire departments, police departments, emergency medical personnel, hospitals, and even coroner's offices. This month's Vegas Stronger Champion, Leah, has volunteered for nearly six years and was nominated by fellow TIP volunteer Tami. (The last names of volunteers are withheld for privacy and security.)

When emergencies happen and people's lives are upended, the Trauma Intervention Program is there to offer emotional and practical support. In 2023, TIP volunteers responded to 1,900 scenes and supported 7,500 people in crisis in Clark County. TIP has 75 volunteers and are always looking for more. Their next training academy is in June of 2024 and more volunteering information is available on their website.

"We're there for the survivors on the scene. That could be family members, friends, witnesses, bystanders, and we are there for them," Leah explained to Channel 13. "A lot of times the officers are the first responders, and they have their own roles to take on a scene. And as much as they would love to be everywhere on that scene, they can't be. So our role, we step in and provide support for these people who otherwise might not be getting that support."

Retired City of Las Vegas Department of Public Safety Chief Michele Freeman serves as the Chairperson of the TIP Board of Directors and knows how valuable these volunteers are.

"We call them TIP angels because that's truly what they are," Freeman said. "TIP's helping the community. TIP's helping law enforcement responders. TIP's helping people on the scene. TIP's helping everybody because they're able to focus on what they need to focus on, where TIP is providing the emotional support, and the first responders are able to provide the support and the service that they're there to do."

"It's just all about people who want to serve and give back to their community and be there for people in the darkest times of their life," Leah adds. "Many of our volunteers, myself included, have experienced some kind of trauma or loss, and for some people, that's what drives them, but for others, that piece isn't there, but they just want to be there and they just want to help."

Fellow volunteer Tami, who nominated Leah to be a Vegas Stronger Champion, tells me that "every volunteer really deserves it, but I chose Leah because she's put in almost six years. She's dispatched almost 500 calls, which is a lot, and she's extremely good at what she does."

For her commitment to our community, Jeff Giles of Findlay Automotive Group presented Leah with a check for $599 and honored her as February's Vegas Stronger Champion.

"We heard about the great work you're doing with TIP and the great mission that TIP has helping people who are experiencing trauma, so we wanted to highlight you as our Vegas Stronger Champion and give you this check for you personally and thank you for the great work that you're doing," Giles told Leah as he surprised her with the donation.