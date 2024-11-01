Vegas Stronger Champion: How Air Force veteran Bobi Oates continues to serve

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Veterans Day is November 11, and our Vegas Stronger Champion not only served in the Air Force for 23 years — she's continued to serve fellow veterans in the 25 years since her retirement from active duty.

"I tell them, especially my Airmen, you're an Airman for life, from the day you swear in, to the day we lay you in the ground, you're an Airman for life," Bobi Oates told Channel 13.

Oates continues to exemplify service and sacrifice since her retirement from the Air Force in 1999, serving on the Governor's Women Veterans Advisory Committee for nine years, hosting events for women veterans, speaking at a multitude of veterans events, and helping organize events at Nellis Air Force Base.

Attending funerals for unaccompanied veterans at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City is also a priority.

"Actually, last week we had one Air Force and three Navy veterans. One was a World War II veteran — he was 99 years old — that we laid to rest. And they have no family, so we are their family," Oates said. "So I read a service, the Honor Guard for their branch of service does a flag fold, and we escort them down to their burial site."

Terri Hendry of the Nevada Department of Veteran Services highlights Oates's commitment to getting things done for veterans past and present.

"The one thing about Bobi is that if you need it, and there's a gap or a hole that needs to be filled, and you ask her, it's done," Hendry said. "It's done before the sentence is even completed."

"The amazing things about those that serve, and those like Bobi, is that they just have this special something to them, and it's serving a higher purpose. That's why one would give and sacrifice for their country. Even their own life, because they're serving something greater than themselves. That could be God, it could be their country, it could be their family. It could be a number of things, but it's something that's outside themselves. It's something that really makes a difference in the community and it makes a difference in the lives of so many others."

For her outstanding commitment to past and current service members, Findlay Automotive Group's Jeff Giles recognizes Bobi Oates as this month's Vegas Stronger Champion.

"Twenty-three years in the service is incredible, and we thank you for that," Giles told Oates as he surprised her with a check for her volunteerism. "You continue to serve in lots of ways — giving to families, military families, be it meals, making Christmas work with toys and things families need at Christmas time. So we want to highlight you as our Vegas Stronger Champion because we think that you exemplify the best of Las Vegas."

Oates says thanking an active duty service member or veteran goes a long way in making them feel appreciated. And taking time to visit veterans in nursing homes can leave a lasting impression on those who may feel forgotten.

She adds that if people would like to support her mission, they can connect with the Air and Space Forces Association Thunderbird Chapter, which focuses on helping veterans at Nellis Air Force Base and Creech Air Force Base here in Southern Nevada.