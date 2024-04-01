Vegas Stronger Champion helps veterans receive medical care

LAS VEGAS (KNTV) — The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System cares for more than 70,000 veterans each year. This month's Vegas Stronger Champion, Mercedes Samanieogo, makes sure each veteran coming to the Northwest Las Vegas VA Clinic is treated like a VIP.

"Everybody is so respectful, and so about serving the vets, that I just love being here," Samaniego said

Gratitude for servicemen and women comes naturally to Mercedes.

"I had two uncles, a cousin, my sister - my baby sister - my favorite sister," she joked, adding "and my youngest son, all veterans, and they all came home."

Samaniego volunteers eight hours a day twice a week at the Northwest Las Vegas VA Clinic, one of six locations in the valley. A total of 210 volunteers ensure veterans receive top-notch care at these facilities.

"When the vets come in, if they need help getting out of their car, or need a wheelchair, we do that," Samaniego explained to Channel 13. "We take them in and answer any questions they might have, we help them check in, we offer them a water, a coffee, a snack if they need something. We help them if they need some information from one of the windows, or walk them to the lab."

"What we're impressed with most is you see her interaction with the patients," said Robert Johnson, chief of Veterans Affairs Center for Development and Civic Engagement. "She will put her hand on a patient's arm, and say 'how's your blood pressure today, Mr. Jones?' and she gives that personalized experience to the veteran."

For notching more than 5,000 volunteer hours in the last 10 years, Jeff Giles of Findlay Automotive Group honored Mercedes Samaniego as April 2024's Vegas Stronger Champion.

"As part of our Vegas Stronger Champion, we want to not only highlight you for people at home to have good news and know that people are doing great things in our community," Giles explained to Samaniego, "but also we'd like to give you this check. This is for you personally. This is a token of our appreciation for what you do, and it's just so kind of you."

Volunteer Appreciation Week at the VA is April 21-27 this year, and 92 local volunteers, including Samaniego, will be recognized for their efforts. The VA also has a summer youth program for high school volunteers between 14 and 18 years old. More information can be obtained at their website.