Vegas Stronger Champion: Firefighter Bill Nixon makes it his mission to give back

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Firefighters across Southern Nevada put their lives at risk to keep us safe every time they clock in for a shift. This month's Vegas Stronger Champion, Bill Nixon, exemplifies that commitment to community, whether he's on or off duty.

When Nixon pulls up to a toy drive or charity event in a 1950 Seagrave fire truck that he and fellow fire fighters at the Nevada National Security Site rebuilt years ago, people take notice!

"It can be 115° and he's still driving this thing out there with no AC," said Keith Armington of the Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation. "Ultimately, Bill sacrifices a lot of his own time, and has a passion to give back to the community, and without his help, a lot of things wouldn't happen."

The Burn Foundation gives back year-round to victims of fires, but in the lead-up to Christmas, their mission takes on a specific focus.

"Typically it's very busy," Nixon told Channel 13. "I have my wife to thank, she puts up with a lot because I'm gone for most of December, between work and weekends at Walmart when we collect toys for the toy drive."

Firefighters from all fire departments in Southern Nevada cooperate to collect toys the first three weekends of December, and more often than not, Bill Nixon is there.

"Bill throughout the years has been there, and everywhere; whether we're going to schools to do toy deliveries, whether we're going to Walmart to get toys for underprivileged kids, or if it's us doing events for burn survivors, he's there," explained Keith Armington of the Burn Foundation.

For being there, year in and year out, Nixon is recognized as this month's Vegas Stronger Champion by Jeff Giles of Findlay Automotive Group.

"I'm told that 32,000 kids got toys for Christmas last year, largely from the work that you were doing, along with others," Giles said to Nixon as he presented him with a check for $599. "But you really spearheaded it, and you volunteered outside of being a firefighter, spending so much time of your own free time volunteering, and that's amazing, and why we want to have you as our Vegas Stronger Champion."

For Nixon, though, giving back just makes sense.

"I think it's just the right thing to do, to go ahead and give a hand," he told Channel 13. "We're a very small department, so it's an opportunity to come out, give a hand, and do something in the community, and give back."

The Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation also raises money through a "Firefighters of Vegas" calendar. You can order their 2025 calendar online for $20 to support their charitable efforts.