Vegas Stronger Champion: East Las Vegas neighbor helps feed those in need

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In a quiet neighborhood off Charleston Boulevard in East Las Vegas, the Solidarity Fridge community pantry is stocked and ready to provide a helping hand. Founder Victoria Flores says volunteers routinely check food temperatures and quality. Donations to the community pantry can be made at any time by anyone.

"The process is: there is no process," Flores tells Channel 13. "Anybody can go. It doesn't matter who you are, or how much you make, if you're in need of something you can just go to the Solidarity Fridge and pick out something. We're no different from the people that come to pick up food, or those that drop off. It's just connecting with people on that level."

In addition to the stocked fridge and pantry, this neighborhood backyard has been turned into a garden oasis. Volunteers Mario Gutierrez, Andie Davis, and Peter Thomas use their green thumbs to encourage and empower all Las Vegans to grow their own healthy food.

Thanks to her community outreach, Findlay Automotive Group is recognizing Victoria Flores as a Vegas Stronger Champion.

You can connect with the Solidarity Fridge on social media. They're active on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.