Vegas Stronger Champion: Barbra Jo Batterman helps women launch careers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — March is Women's History Month, and this month's Vegas Stronger Champion has helped women in Las Vegas transition out of uncertainty toward stability.

Make-up artist and stylist Barbra Jo Batterman shows off some of the wardrobe pieces and accessories that UNSHAKEABLE clients have access to, for free. She's volunteered here for nine years, coaching women out of challenging circumstances toward financial independence.

"We're helping them get back on track, and more than anything, not just get them a job, but get them a career," Batterman told Channel 13. "Something that they really want to do, and can make money, and get their life back together. So I love being a part of all that."

"Last year alone, we saw 165 new women, and by the end of the year, more than 115 were employed," says UNSHAKEABLE founder Debbie Isaacs. She started the nonprofit after working with women in a court program who were otherwise facing jail time.

"Now we partner with all the domestic violence shelters, we work with women that are trying to survive domestic or sexual violence, human trafficking, substance use disorder, and homelessness," Isaacs said, adding that "we bring our program to probably every nonprofit you've heard of in this town."

Through a variety of volunteer-taught classes and job shadowing, the women chart a new path forward with help. UNSHAKEABLE also works to remove barriers to employment, be it needing vital documents, food, and childcare, to name a few.

Inspiring confidence is a big part of the mission, too.

"I believe that the real thing is that they can look in the mirror and say, 'I can do this, this is what I want to do, I'm capable, and watch me go,'" said Batterman, adding that "it's about learning to love yourself, and love just the way that you are, and moving on from this day forward.

Part of moving on is getting ready for that new career.

"All the women get what we call a first day of work bag, and that includes, thanks to Barbra Jo's great tutelage, they get all the make-up they would need for their first day of work, so eyeliner, mascara, lip balm, eye shadow," Isaacs said.

Jeff Giles of Findlay Automotive Group recently surprised Barbra Jo as this month's Vegas Stronger Champion.

"You've just been helping women look good and feel good and getting new jobs and changing their circumstances. For all that, you're our Vegas Stronger Champion, and we'd like to offer a small token of our appreciation," Giles said as he presented Barbra Jo with a check.

Debbie Isaacs says that any small business owner who is willing to give the women of UNSHAKEABLE a second chance at meaningful employment should reach out via the support page on the UNSHAKEABLE website.

The organization is also looking for people who have applicable areas of expertise to volunteer to teach classes.