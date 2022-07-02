Local mentor inspires youth to accomplish their goals

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — LaSandra Morrison is the founder of Rescue the Children, a non-profit that provides an outlet for kids and teens. Its programs are geared toward educating, empowering and developing local youth into successful young men and women.

“I never had like mentors growing up," Morrison said. "We had the Boys & Girls Club, but I never had anything catered to girls only.”

The Girls Summer Camp is one of many programs Sandra created under Rescue the Children. Sandra wanted to positively influence youth. Her childhood was corrupted by the sudden loss of her mother when she was 10 years old. She also was raised in a home where she witnessed the effects of domestic violence.

“My mom was a very big part of my life; very influential to me," Morrison said. "Having PTSD and recovering from that; seeking counseling, things from that nature, it was a tremendous help.”

Sandra wants to be that help. She said she is making sure children worldwide know that they’re loved and that they matter.

“I want Rescue the Children to be open globally. For all kids, I want to make sure they have a safe haven,” Morrison said.

Sandra’s work is why KTNV and Findlay Automotive Group are recognizing Morrison as a Vegas Stronger Champion.