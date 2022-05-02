Las Vegas local Nicole Craig: Sharing the importance of fitness

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Fighting for the future.

An owner of a local boxing gym is giving back to the community through a series of classes and workshops. Nicole Craig and her team are mentoring kids and teaching them the importance of fitness and never giving up on their goals.

"I use fitness as an outlet for myself, and I wanted to be able to create a space where people can do something that's for them," said Nicole Craig.

Craig packs a mean punch.

Hoping to beat the odds of a small business owner, Craig opened the Mayweather Boxing and Fitness studio in the middle of the pandemic.

"It slowed things down and allowed for me to take my time and learn about what I was getting into," Craig said.

Craig saw how the pandemic affected children and wanted to become involved by teaching them the same tools used by Floyd Mayweather Jr.

"'Being Great,' That's Floyd's motto," Craig said. "He's great at what he does, what he did, and it's just really about wanting to transfer that over to bring them up in a program where they get to have not only just boxing, but also mentoring."

Craig is launching Gloves for Greatness, teaching kids boxing and life skills. She's also partnering with Angels of Las Vegas, offering fitness classes to kids battling cancer, encouraging them to stay positive.

"I always try to find the positives in things."

Craig is not just fighting for the youth.

"Our culture struggles with a lot of generational issues and health issues and even within my own family."

Craig's "Get Fit for Life" program has a mission to help minorities get financially fit.

"Finances, filing taxes, mortgages; the basics of being able to prepare for that."

Craig is prepared to glove-up for any challenge she may face.

"I feel like if we can make fitness a part of our lives, we can start to break those trends."

Nicole Craig is a Vegas Stronger Champion. This is sponsored by Findlay Automotive Group.

"Nicole, I'm Tyler Corderly with Findlay Automotive Group and we like to recognize people who are doing good things in the community. And I've heard your story and see that you're not just doing one good thing, you're doing lots of good things. So we'd like to congratulate you on being our Vegas Stronger Champion for the month of May," said Tyler Corderly. "We have this check here for you for $599 that you can use maybe to buy some gloves for the kids, and thank you for your work."

Right now, registration is open for the Gloves To Greatness program. Ages 7 to 17 are welcomed.