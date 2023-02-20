Vegas realty group bridging the gap in homeownership

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas realty group is making it their mission to help people with their goals of homeownership, while also trying to bridge the gap in homeownership in the black community.

As part of our continuing Black History Month coverage, 13 Action News anchor Joe Moeller meets with DeVille realty to talk about their work in the Las Vegas market.

"Take a look at rooms. Go out to the pool. Yeah, we can go out," says Realtor, Marquetta DeVille.

For some, real estate can be intimidating.

"Kiddo's can have a ball while you relax," says Marquetta.

DEVILLE REALTY

Marquetta is showing this home in the northwest valley area of Providence.

"I love real estate," says Marquetta.

The Las Vegas native is a Realtor at DeVille Realty Group.

"I grew up right here in Las Vegas, Nevada, in the Historic West Las Vegas," says Marquetta.

Her realty group has a goal.

"I feel like everybody deserves a piece of the American Dream," says Marquetta.

They don't simply help people sell and buy homes, but to help people realize home ownership is possible.

"Some people have a limited belief, their parents didn't own a home, their grandparents didn't own a home. So, they just don't believe they can own a home," says Marquetta.

Another big goal of theirs is to help people in the African American community.

"One of our main goals in our company in general, is creating wealth and equity and by that we would like to bridge the gap in home ownership for African American and the black culture in Nevada," says Marquetta.

U.S. Census Bureau statistics show that in 2022 around 75 percent of white households owned their homes, compared to roughly 47 percent of black households owning their homes.

The DeVille Realty Group wants to change that.

"My goal is to teach the community. Is to get equity for yourself," says Greg DeVille, Marquetta's huband.

He's a Real Estate Broker and Founder of DeVille Realty Group.

EDUCATION CLASSES

"When we talk about the Black community and homeownership we have missed so much opportunity, I feel it's important I get into giving back the opportunity and making people aware that home ownership is obtainable," says Greg.

He says if people don't have ideal credit or a down payment, DeVille Realty Group offers a homeowner education class every second Saturday of the month. Courses to get first time homebuyers on a path to buying a home.

"We have been doing this for six years now, teaching the community about homeownership. Giving them the knowledge of what it takes to be a homeowner," says Greg.

He and Marquetta say, despite what many say, it is still a good time to buy in the Las Vegas market.

"They just need that person like myself or one of our other agents in the company to say yes you can," says Marquetta.