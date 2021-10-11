Watch
Local News

Actions

Vegas police searching for missing teen last seen near McCarran Airport

items.[0].image.alt
LVMPD
Missing Carter.png
Missing Carter 2.png
Posted at 6:31 AM, Oct 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-11 09:31:46-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are asking the public's assistance in finding a missing 13-year-old boy last seen near McCarran Airport Sunday.

Michael Carter, 13, was last seen at about 9:30 a.m. He was wearing a black hoodie with black shorts, black shoes and a dark-colored backpack.

Police say Carter is 5-foot-9 and about 130 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information are urged to contact Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Missing Persons Detail at 702-828-2907.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH