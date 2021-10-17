Vegas PD: Infant, man critically injured in crash on Boulder Highway

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a critical crash in the east part of town from Saturday night.

Authorities report officers were called just after 8 p.m. to the intersection of Boulder Highway and Twain Avenue due to a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

The crash occurred when two vehicles struck two pedestrians, including an infant, who were attempting to cross Boulder Highway near that intersection.

A man, woman and infant were the pedestrians attempting to cross the street when two of them were struck by a 2018 Newmar Bay Star Sport recreational vehicle and a 2017 Kia Optima.

Police say the trio was crossing Boulder Highway in a marked crosswalk when the Kia struck the infant who was in a stroller while the RV hit the 19-year-old man.

The stroller overturned and ejected the 1-year-old boy who was taken to the University Medical Center in critical condition while the man was transported to Sunrise Hospital also with critical injuries.

The woman was not injured in the crash and no injuries were reported from those in the vehicles involved, according to police.

Authorities say driver impairment was not a factor in the collision but the crash remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.