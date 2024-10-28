Vegas Justice League to be handed key to the Strip after 9th cold case solved

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Local law enforcement agencies are saying this nonprofit has been instrumental in solving cold cases throughout Southern Nevada.

If you've been following cold case murder investigations, you may have heard of the Vegas Justice League.

On Wednesday, the League will be handed the Key to the Las Vegas Strip by Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft and Metro police for their role in solving cold case murders through DNA test funding.

“The philanthropic efforts of the Vegas Justice League directly benefit the friends and families of deceased victims in Southern Nevada. By supporting new technologies and forensic genetic genealogy, the Vegas Justice League allows our law enforcement agencies to continue investigating cases that have long gone cold, leading to multiple solves that provide closure to the victims’ loved ones,” said Commissioner Naft.

Clark County said the nonprofit's funding has gone towards advanced forensic techniques and resource allocations that were previously beyond the reach of many law enforcement departments.

The most recent cold case solved with the help of the Vegas Justice League was the 1994 murder of Melonie White. Clark County said the Vegas Justice League helped provide the DNA profile for the unknown suspect in 2021, and he was later identified on Aug. 24, 2024.

Channel 13 has reported on other cold case investigations that the Vegas Justice League has been involved in, such as the 1990s murder cases of Lori Ann Perera and Pearl Wilson Ingram.

So far, the Vegas Justice League has helped in the solving of nine cold cases.

“Having lived in Las Vegas for over nine years, I saw an opportunity to give back in a meaningful way. That is why I co-founded Vegas Justice League—to support law enforcement across Southern Nevada in solving cold cases,” said Justin Woo, co-founder of Vegas Justice League. “We’ve been able to revisit old evidence and close cases that once seemed unsolvable.”

The Vegas Justice League will be honored at the iconic Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign on Wednesday, Oct. 30, at 8 a.m.