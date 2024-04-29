Vegas Golden Knights sled hockey team champions once again

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights just returned home with another banner, but this time, it was the sled hockey team.

City National Arena in Summerlin isn't just the practice facility for the Vegas Golden Knights. It's also the home of the sled hockey team.

That team just won their second national championship at the 2024 USA Hockey Sled National Championships in West Chester, Pennsylvania. This is their second victory in just six seasons.

“It’s always harder to repeat, to win that second one. We’re really excited, we’re really grateful. We have a great group of guys who put in all the effort," said former USA sled hockey player and VGK sled hockey team co-founder Sal Karimzada.

The VGK sled team won the national championship in 2022 and 2024.

Sled Hockey is an adaptive sport, giving the opportunity to people who have physical disabilities the chance to play the sport they love.

“Anybody who has a physical disability, we’ll put you in a sled, we’ll show you the basics, we’ll get you out on the ice and we’ll make it happen for you," said VGK sled team forward Cesar Robledo.

“We all come together and want to supersede the things we come across daily and show ourselves that things are still possible despite what we've been through," VGK sled team co-founder Dave Nicholls.

Karimzada and Nicholls founded the team and the Vegas Disabled Sports Association in 2018.

The team's goal is to expand opportunities for those with physical disabilities in the valley. They say they'll give anyone the chance to play.

Many of their players experienced traumatic life-changing injuries, including work accidents and gunshot wounds, but none of them gave up.

“I’m tired of life passing by. I got to catch the train or it’s going to leave me, so definitely choosing the path of wanting to better myself rather than letting myself get pushed down by life continuously daily," Robledo said.

“Even if you’re down from a disability or whatever, there are still things that you can succeed at that will help you get to that next level and get better," said VGK sled team defenseman Mark Windham.

The team says they're planning on expanding to help out more in the community and help more local youth programs.

They are a nonprofit, though, and always looking for partnerships with local organizations. If you're interested in learning more about this team, click here.