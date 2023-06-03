Vegas Golden Knights look to tame Florida Panthers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are on their way to playing in the Stanley Cup Final.

The first of the seven-game series begins on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.

Channel 13 spoke with Knights fans who said their team is ready to dominate the ice while the Panthers Fans from south Florida said they were bringing the heat!

It wasn't long ago that most people thought the idea of an NHL team in Las Vegas was crazy but now in their sixth season, the Golden Knights are making their second return to the Stanley Cup and making fans proud.

"Las Vegas is about winning so, let's get it straight. Florida people are in trouble. The knights are going to do really well,” said Fred Avila, a VGK fan.

"I feel great. I think we have a good chance this year. Florida better watch out because we’re coming for you,” said another fan.

As excitement for the Golden Knights grows, so does business in Las Vegas!

Circa Las Vegas will be hosting plenty of watch parties in the coming weeks including the official VGK watch party on Thursday, June 8th while the Knights are on the road for game 3.

"This is really something. you could tell there's a buzz in town that's unbelievable. We're planning to be bursting at the seams for the next week or so,” said Derek Stevens, owner and CEO of Circa Las Vegas.

A list of watch parties in Las Vegas can be found here.