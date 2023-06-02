Where to watch Stanley Cup Final Game 1 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Golden Knights are heading to the Stanley Cup Final and watch parties around the valley kick off with Game 1 on Saturday evening. Here are some of the places you can watch the Knights face off against the Panthers.

Tailgate Social Sports Bar & Grill

Located at Palace Station Hotel and Casino, the "Go Knights Go!" Cup Finals viewing party will kick off at 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 3.

The venue has 30 televisions to watch the showdown between the Golden Knights and the Panthers. Organizers have specialty cocktails in addition to their regular food and drink menu.

More information here.

Water Street Plaza

On 240 South Water Street in Henderson, fans will be able to gather for a watch party as the Knights go for a win against the Panthers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.

The party begins on Saturday, June 3 at 5 p.m.

More information here.

OYO Las Vegas

The Underground Lounge at OYO will treat spectators to a free beer (if they are wearing their VGK jerseys). They also offer a shot on the house for VGK scores, and $10 beer buckets.

More information here.