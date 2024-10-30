Vegas Golden Knights go head-to-head with the Los Angeles Kings

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Golden Knights (7-2-1) are looking for the road to victory as they take on the Los Angeles Kings (5-3-2) on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Crypto.com Arena.

If they win tonight, this would be their first road win of the season.

The stage is set, and we're ready to go in LA #VegasBorn | @AAA_MWG pic.twitter.com/mohfIhmplM — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) October 30, 2024

This will be the second meeting of the season between Vegas and Los Angeles.

The Golden Knights won their previous matchup 6-1.

Some key facts before the game:

Mark Stone is tied for the NHL lead in points with Kirill Kaprizov with 18 points (5G, 13A). Stone was named the NHL's first star of the week on Monday.

Keegan Kolesar scored two goals against the Calgary Flames on Monday night, Oct. 28, to record his first career multi-goal game.

The Golden Knights tied the second-longest home winning streak in franchise history after a victory over the Calgary Flames on Monday night.

