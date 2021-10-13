Vegas Golden Knights fans wish Seattle Kraken "good luck" for season opener

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The puck dropped on another season of Vegas Golden Knights hockey. And now in their fifth season, the Knights took on the brand-new Seattle Kraken at T-Mobile Arena.

And Golden Knights fans share an intensity for hockey that you will not find any place else.

"These two teams play tonight--it's one of the best in the league, Vegas,” said John Barr from Seattle. “And then seeing my new team, the Seattle Kraken."

"Somebody's going down tonight and it's not the Knights,” Hank Wiesenthal, from Las Vegas.

"They'll be 0-1,” said Eve Gizelbach, a five-year season ticket holder for the Golden Knights. “And we'll be 1-0. So, they got to start off on a losing hand."

"Vegas is a tough act to follow,” said Barr. “They're a great team. I think a lot of teams learned their lesson to not take Vegas lightly."

"The atmosphere is unmatched compared to any other team I've ever [seen],” said Anthony Jordan of Las Vegas. “It's electric. The feeling is crazy."

"Everybody's got to cheer!” said Gizelbach. “We've got to encourage the boys! Let's GO!"

" We're going to see a lot of the Golden Knights, so that's going to be exciting," said Barr.

The Knights will face the Kings in LA on Thursday, 10/14.

And the next time they will be home will be next Wednesday, 10/20, against St. Louis.