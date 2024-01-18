Vegas Golden Knights fans will get first look at new team puppy during game against New York Rangers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In tomorrow night's big matchup with the New York Rangers, VGK will have cuteness on their side.

The team's newest member and first-ever team pup is named Maverick. He is a 10-week-old golden lab in training to be a service dog with America's Vet Dogs.

He will be with the team training and learning socializing skills for the next 18 months. The fans will get to enjoy their first sighting of the pup during Thursday's game at The Fortress.

We visited the young puppy during practice today at City National Arena ahead of the game tomorrow.