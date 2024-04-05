Vegas Golden Knights fans can meet head coach Bruce Cassidy at charity event

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vegas Golden Knights fans will get the chance to meet members of the team while raising money for a good cause.

On April 15, Flanker Kitchen + Sports Bar is hosting "Cocktails with the Coach" at Mandalay Bay from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Coach Cassidy will be interviewed and host an interactive Q&A session, meet fans, take photos, and sign autographs.

Other Vegas hockey players are scheduled to appear, including Ben Hutton.

The event is raising money for Cassidy's nonprofit, the Cassidy Murray Foundation, which provides critical mental health support and resources to families navigating grief.

According to event organizers, only 150 tickets are available and prices start at $120 per person.

You can learn more, including how to purchase tickets, here.