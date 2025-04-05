Vegas Golden Knights begin their three-game road trip against the Calgary Flames

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights will go face-to-face against the Calgary Flames to begin their three-game road trip at 6 p.m. at Scotiabank Saddledome in Canada.

Last Time Out

The Golden Knights lost to the Winnipeg Jets, 4-0 on Thursday night at the T-Mobile Arena.

Keys to the Game

Despite the loss on Thursday night, head coach Bruce Cassidy decided to focus on the team's ability to analyze and regroup as a team. Th teams plans to start this three-game road trip on the right foot.