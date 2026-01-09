Vandalism reported at former headquarters of Clark County Republican Party

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Henderson Police Department investigated a report of vandalism at the Clark County Republican Party's former headquarters on Thursday.

In a statement to Channel 13, a Henderson Police Department spokesperson wrote that officers responded to the 2000 block of Paseo Verde Parkway at approximately 2:50 p.m.

Police say officers found the glass door of the former GOP office broken, but noted that the building was vacant. A Channel 13 photojournalist found the door to Suite 105 boarded up with plywood on Thursday evening.

"Officers have since cleared the scene," the HPD spokesperson wrote. "No further details are available at this time."

Channel 13 reached out to the Clark County Republican Party for its response to the incident. As of this report, we have not received a response.

According to the party's website, its headquarters is now located near U.S. 95 and Rancho Drive.