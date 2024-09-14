Valley volunteers come together for United Way's annual Day of Caring

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Our community came together to make a difference at the United Way of Southern Nevada's (UWSN) 9th annual Day of Caring.

I helped kick off things Friday morning at Town Square, where this was more than just an event. It's a celebration of the impact we can all make when we come together to serve others in our community.

The kickoff for the Day of Caring began with a lot of energy at Town Square. This was my 6th year serving as an emcee with volunteers who were excited to give back.

Volunteers like Vanesa Martinez, a single mother who says this outreach and knowledge of valuable resources in our community is critical.

"To know someone doesn't have to struggle as much because someone is taking the mantle and moving, passing it... it's forward moving the baton. Forward is wonderful," Martinez said.

And Friday's wonderful way of connecting with our community had 45 volunteer projects all throughout the valley.

"It allows people to come together and really give awareness to all the services throughout the year by nonprofit partners and community organizations and schools," said USWN President & CEO Sam Rudd.

Our Channel 13 team went to The Just One Project where we assembled 256 boxes of nutrition and wellness boxes to be used for senior home deliveries.

Our VP and general manager John Cook said he's proud Channel 13 is the official broadcast sponsor of an event with such an immediate impact on our community.

"We are the conduit to the community as the TV station so anything we can do to shine a light on the great work being done in our community matters," Cook said.

And some of that great work also came from Day of Caring's premium sponsor, PNC Bank's project.

The bank took their big group over to Henderson to Spread The Word Nevada where they prepared kits for local families for Spread The Word Nevada's "Readers in Training" program.

"They are sent out to households who have children — before they go into school — birth to five, receiving kits every single month since the child has been born," said Regional President & Head of Commercial Banking, Denette Suddeth.

Some of the community organizations giving back for the Day of Caring — at places like Discovery Children's Museum, Goodwill of Southern Nevada, and Helping Hands of Vegas Valley — included NV Energy, Gaming Laboratories International, Caesars Entertainment, and Barclays.

Every dollar counts. Every dollar raised stays here in our community.