United Way hosting Las Vegas events to help seniors with past-due utility bills

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Do you or any senior citizens that you know need help paying their utility bills?

United Way is stepping up to help by hosting 2024 Project Reach Senior Expos.

During the expos, utility service providers will be on-site to provide utility bill assistance to seniors who are 62 years and older that have past-due utility bills. That includes NV Energy and Southwest Gas.

Other organizations, like Cox Communications, Aetna, CenterWell, the Las Vegas Valley Water District, HELP of Southern Nevada, and United Healthcare, will also be there with information and resources.

Eligible individuals and households can submit one application every 12 months and must meet the income eligibility requirements.

For example, a single person can't make more than $30,120 a year or $2,510 a month and a two-person household can't make more than $40,880 a year or $3,406 a month.

Applicants must also provide proof of eligibility along with a copy of their past-due utility bill.

You can see the full eligibility requirements here.

The full list of 2024 Project Reach Senior Expos can be seen below.



August 22

8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Sam's Town Hotel & Gambling Hall, 5111 Boulder Highway



8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Orleans Hotel & Casino, 4500 W. Tropicana Avenue



8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Aliante Casino, Hotel & Spa, 73000 N. Aliante Parkway

This program is funded by United Way of Southern Nevada's Emergency Assistance Fund and the NV Energy Foundation.