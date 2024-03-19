Valley View Park renovations underway as North Las Vegas kicks off city-wide "Sparkle" project

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KTNV) — Valley View Park in North Las Vegas is set to undergo a major transformation, with renovations and new playground equipment planned for every city park south of Craig Road. The city officially launched its "Sparkle" project on Monday, aiming to revamp parks with an over $11 million investment.

"We came up with the idea of Sparkle. The word 'park' within Sparkle.”

Valley View Park is the first to be renovated, and residents are excited about the changes. One resident expressed, "It would be fantastic. It really would, it would be fantastic."

City officials, including North Las Vegas Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown, were present at the groundbreaking ceremony. Mayor Goynes-Brown highlighted the upgrades coming to Valley View, stating, "We are upgrading splash pads, getting new turf, upgraded playground equipment, the covers, BBQ areas."

While many residents view the park transformation positively, some, like longtime homeowner Diane, feel left out of the process. Diane shared, "I am upset because I have been living here since 1981. This is my home, you know, we know everybody in here, all of us knows each other, what's going on."

Acknowledging these concerns, Mayor Goynes-Brown emphasized the importance of resident input. "We will have a team go door to door for the survey, and we want to hear from the residents in this area because this is their park, and so they utilize it, and we want to know what their interests are in what they want and don't want."

Despite initial frustrations, Diane is looking forward to enjoying the park with her grandchildren once the upgrades are completed. "I think it is the greatest thing, so I'm glad they are thinking about this area over here wanting to do something. I take my hat off to the city for doing what they are doing," she said.

The renovations at Valley View Park are expected to be completed in 6-9 months, marking the beginning of a new chapter for the park and the community it serves.