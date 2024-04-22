Valley of Fire revamping state park with new visitor center

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Valley of Fire State Park officials launched a new era for the area today with a groundbreaking ceremony for a new visitor center.

This comes after exponential growth in visitation in recent years.

Park officials say current facilities are not enough to accommodate all the guests they now see, which can reach over 750,000 in total per year.

Nevada State Parks LGA Architecture rendering of the new Valley of Fire visitor center set to open fall 2025.

Set to open fall of next year, the new center will feature state-of-the-art exhibits and an outdoor amphitheater for special programming.

All of this is made possible by a $7 million donation from the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust and designs by LGA Architecture.