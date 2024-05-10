Valley marshal recruits undergo intense training before heading to courtroom

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Whether it be for a murder case or to fight a traffic ticket, anyone can end up in a courtroom.

It's a place where emotions can run high and as we saw in January, when a man leaped over a bench attacking a judge, sometimes it can even be unsafe.

WATCH: Video shows man attack district court judge during sentencing

So Channel 13 has been looking into what's being done to improve safety in the courthouse.

In February, we interviewed Chief Justice Jerry Weise about various security improvements.

Now, we went inside a 22-week marshal recruit academy where intense training was taking place, including some fast and furious driving.

Channel 13 was at Sam Boyd Stadium when the Emergency Vehicle Obstacle Course training was taking place.

Nicole Palacio is one of the recruits. She used to be a victim witness advocate for the Clark County District Attorney's office.

"When I was a victim witness advocate for the district attorney's office, I was always making connections with people in the courtroom," Palacio said. "I really wanted to, being a marshal, be the contact with people who come in the courtroom."

Currently, there are five recruits in the academy who will work at the Eighth Judicial District Court upon graduation. They come from all different backgrounds.

"I was doing security on the Strip," recruit Roman Hand said. "I thought it would translate and it would be a really great experience to do this."

The recruits tell Channel 13 the academy can get challenging at times, but it is also rewarding.

"Taser and OC is probably the toughest week," recruit Ryan Trujillo told me. "I think you get tased on Tuesday and then pepper sprayed on Wednesday or Thursday."

Recruits not only prepare for situations in the courtroom, but out on the streets.

"They really get realistic about scenarios and how we approach them safely to ensure we can keep the community safe," Hand said.

Sergeant Timothy Spies is one of the marshals who was inside the courtroom during the viral judge attack in January.

WATCH: Judge 'got into fetal position' after defendant leaped over bench

He knows firsthand the impact of the court marshal shortage.

"It's every department valleywide," Spies said. "It's hard to recruit people."

However, Spies is excited to work alongside the recruits in just a few months.

The current recruits will graduate in July but a district court spokesperson says the court is still looking to hire 14 more marshals.