Newly released marshal radio traffic reveals more about viral judge attack

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For the first time, we’re hearing the exchange between courtroom marshals as an angry defendant leaped over a judicial bench to attack district court Judge Mary Kay Holthus.

The incident occurred on January 3 and a video depicting the act has since gone viral online.

At the time, defendant Deobra Redden was in the middle of being sentenced for an attempted battery charge.

Since the attack, the actions of the courtroom marshals have also been under scrutiny. Channel 13 filed a public records request to dig deeper into what happened.

“Please be advised. We received two duress alarms coming from the back house chambers,” said a person in the radio traffic.

Judges have duress alarms similar to panic buttons at their bench in cases of emergency.

The recordings also reveal several medical units were called in and even a biohazard cleanup crew.

“I’m going to need multiple AMR units here,” said a marshal. “I’m also going to need biohazard cleanup for a lot of blood on the floor.”

One of the marshals later identified as Shane Brandon needed immediate medical attention following the attack. The calls reveal the injuries Brandon sustained.

“515 [marshal call code] has got a big laceration to his head,” said a marshal. “The judge hit her head into the wall and I also got an inmate that’s fully involved here.”

Just five days after the attack, Redden returned to Judge Holthus’ courtroom to be sentenced on the original attempted battery charge unrelated to the judge attack.

He’s currently serving his time in High Desert State Prison.

Redden is facing additional charges following the attack including attempted murder and battery on a protected person. He’s scheduled to be back in court February 14 for a preliminary hearing.